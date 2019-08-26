More rain to start the week, flooding possible for some

Happy Monday! It was a wet Sunday for many folks, which led to historic rainfall across Northwest Alabama. We are in for another wet day today, but it should be as significant.
We are waking up to scattered showers this morning and we will see more waves of rain come through the Tennessee Valley throughout the day today. Additional rainfall today will range from a few tenths for some folks, to an inch or more in other areas. If this rain occurs over Northwest Alabama, additional flooding will be likely. The clouds and rainfall will keep our temperatures at bay today, only climbing into the mid-70s for most spots, however the humidity will remain high. It may be breezy at times as well with south gusts of 10 to 15 mph.
The big story after the rain will become the break in the humidity that comes for the end of the week. A cold front will move through late Tuesday and the early hours on Wednesday which will bring in much drier air. This means that overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 50s and low 60s for Thursday and Friday mornings. While mornings will be cool, the afternoons still look warm with highs into the mid to upper 80s, but that will be just below the normal high of 90-degrees.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
