More rain to start the week, flooding possible for some

We are waking up to scattered showers this morning and we will see more waves of rain come through the Tennessee Valley throughout the day today. Additional rainfall today will range from a few tenths for some folks, to an inch or more in other areas. If this rain occurs over Northwest Alabama, additional flooding will be likely. The clouds and rainfall will keep our temperatures at bay today, only climbing into the mid-70s for most spots, however the humidity will remain high. It may be breezy at times as well with south gusts of 10 to 15 mph.