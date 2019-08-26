Man accused of stealing car and crashing it into a building after police chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man suspected of stealing a vehicle and leading police in a pursuit, crashed the stolen vehicle into a building on Greensprings Hwy Sunday afternoon.
Homewood police responded to a possible theft in progress in the 100 block of Woodmont Dr.
As authorities arrived, the suspect fled the scene, initiating a police chase. The suspect crashed into a building on Greensprings Hwy between Omega Tire and a Marathon gas station.
The suspect fled into the building and was taken into custody.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen from the Samford University campus earlier on Sunday.
