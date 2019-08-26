Colbert County roads closed due to heavy rain and flooding

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Colbert County EMA and Colbert County Sheriff’s Office say several streets are closed due to heavy rain and flooding.
- 7th Street in Cherokee between Pine Street and Lyle Street
- Blackwell Street and West 2nd Street in Sheffield.
- North High Street and Commons Street, Washington Street and E 2nd Street
- Entrance to Spring Park.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, Muscle Shoals Police Department and Sheffield Police Department say they’re all clear .
