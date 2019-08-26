Ala. trooper posthumously retired 23 years after fatal on-duty crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Trooper Willis Moore was 34 years old when he was killed in a car crash while on the way to another car crash.
He’d served for just a year when that accident happened in February 1996.
This year, he would have been eligible for retirement. So Monday, Moore’s family, friends and coworkers gathered at the Huntsville Trooper Post to posthumously retire him.
Moore’s father was given a plaque and wristwatch remembering his late son who left a lasting impression on those who knew him.
“This is a really sad occasion. We’re here to represent a person who was really near and dear to us. I got the opportunity to train with him and get to know him really really well," said Trooper Curtis Summerville. “At the end of the day, we all want to make it back home safely. Unfortunately, for my friend, my coworker, Trooper Willis Moore, that didn’t happen.”
Summerville says this won’t be the last retirement like this.
The Department plans to remember other state troopers killed in the line of duty before they had a chance to retire.
