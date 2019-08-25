Rain to start the week, but drier air is on the way

Fog is causing visibility issues for some this morning. A few showers are dotting the radar, but most are rain-free to start the day. Showers are possible throughout the day. Storms become more active during the afternoon as the day heats up. Expect scattered to numerous showers with the possibility of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Rain is likely Sunday night into Monday morning.
Flooding potential will be something to monitor over the next few days. Monday is also anticipated to be a very active day with rain throughout the day and could bring a flooding threat. Another round of showers and storms will roll through Tuesday, mostly during the afternoon and evening.
Wet weather will be abundant through the rest of the weekend into the first couple of days of the new work week, but changes come in the form of a cold front. The front will bring in drier air into the area Wednesday. The sky will begin to clear midweek through the weekend. Sunshine returns, and temperatures will stay below average, peaking in the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.