More rain on the way, localized flooding a concern

The plentiful cloud cover and showers have kept temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. Showers and storms will continue this evening and into the overnight, and coverage is expected to increase. Overnight lows will fall near 70.
Flooding potential will be something to monitor. Lauderdale and Colbert Counties have already had a Flash Flood Warning today. Monday is anticipated to be a very active day with rain throughout the day and could bring a flooding threat. Another round of showers and storms will roll through Tuesday.
A cold front will move through early Wednesday. The front will bring in drier air into the area. The sky will begin to clear midweek through the weekend. Sunshine returns, and temperatures will stay below average, peaking in the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.