Family speaks out on domestic dispute that left father dead and son critically injured
By Elizabeth Gentle and Nolan Crane | August 25, 2019 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 4:24 PM

A father is dead, his 12-year old son is in critical condition following a shooting at their home on Barberry Lane in Toney yesterday afternoon.

Linda and Rick McNamara tell us their son, 43-year-old Chris Wanca died from a gunshot wound at Huntsville Hospital. His 12-year-old son, Hunter Wanca, is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at UAB. The McNamara’s confirm to WAFF-48 News that their 16-year-old grandson is charged with murder and attempted murder. He’s currently in the Madison County jail. Madison County Investigators aren’t releasing his name because he’s a juvenile.

“I’m going to the hospital. I hope I’ll be able to get in and see my grandson. I’d like to go to the jail as well and see my other grandson. I want to talk to him. I don’t know where his head is at. I love my grandsons. I love them both,” said Linda McNamara.

