Wet weather this weekend

A front will stall over the area, and will be the concentration for showers and storms through the weekend. The first half of the day will be generally quiet, with storms firing off during the afternoon when it is the hottest. Strong storms are possible, but no severe weather is expected this weekend. Heavy rainfall and lightning are the biggest threats. Some storms could bring strong winds that could be damaging.
Rain chances pour into the beginning of the new workweek. After days of rain, the week could start with flooding issues as more rain piles on top of an already saturated ground.
Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler than average. Afternoon highs will stay out of the 90s, and peak into the 80s.
