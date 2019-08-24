Tips and tricks for using an air fryer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health professional Catherine Courtney talks about the air fryer, one of the latest pieces of kitchen technology.
Courtney said it’s not as hard as it looks, and it’s much better for reheating leftovers than a microwave or oven.
Courtney also suggested using it in place of a grill on a rainy day for things like corn on the cob.
The air fryer can also be a much healthier way to get the taste of fried foods without actually frying, according to Courtney.
