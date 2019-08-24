Huntsville considering allowing electric scooters downtown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - They've rolled across the country, and now electric scooters could be making a stop in the Rocket City.
The Huntsville city administration announced a push to introduce electric scooters downtown.
These scooters have faced their fair share of issues as they surged in popularity. The Nashville metro council tightened rules after one man crashed into an sport utility vehicle and died. Atlanta banned the use of scooters at night after four scooter-related deaths.
Huntsville organizers say they’re taking lesson from these cities.
“So we are taking all of that into consideration, and like I said, we’ve looked at other cities and we want to implement this to be successful, and we want others to love it as well,” said Haley Bair Sanders.
The new Alabama law allowing cities to have e-scooters goes into effect Sept. 1.
The Huntsville City Council is scheduled to take up the issue at its Sept. 12 meeting.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.