Capital murder suspect set for hearing next month

Madison county sheriff's office is investigating a shooting in Ardmore that killed a 72 year old woman (Source: :WAFF)
By Elizabeth Gentle | August 24, 2019 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 4:06 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

One of three suspects charged in the deadly shooting of 72-year-old Diane Ballard is set to go before a judge next month.

Adrian Lopez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 26th.

Kahlib Holden, 18, Adrian Lopez, 18, and Quintin Courtney, 20, all of Madison County, are each charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery.

Investigators say Ballard was killed during a fight last month that happened over drugs.

Ballard was found dead of a gunshot wound in a home on Elkwood Section Road in Madison County.

