Capital murder suspect set for hearing next month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
One of three suspects charged in the deadly shooting of 72-year-old Diane Ballard is set to go before a judge next month.
Adrian Lopez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 26th.
Kahlib Holden, 18, Adrian Lopez, 18, and Quintin Courtney, 20, all of Madison County, are each charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery.
Investigators say Ballard was killed during a fight last month that happened over drugs.
Ballard was found dead of a gunshot wound in a home on Elkwood Section Road in Madison County.
