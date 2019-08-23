Wet weather for the weekend | Strong storms possible

Scattered showers continue into the evening hours. Rain will decline in coverage around Friday Night Football kickoff time. Tonight will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will dwindle into the low 70s.
A wet weekend awaits us. A front to our north will stall over the Tennessee Valley this weekend and will be the focus for wet weather. Humidity will be high, and as the day heats up, storms will fire across the region. Showers and storms will mainly occur during the afternoon, so it won't rain all day. If you have outdoor plans, the earlier the better. Rain coverage looks to be the best on Sunday.
The beginning of the new workweek looks active. Monday could hold a threat for flooding as more rain is expected on saturated ground. A decent chance for rain is also set for Tuesday, then a break in the active weather comes midweek through the rest of the workweek. Highs will mostly stay in the 80s, which is below average for this time of year.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.