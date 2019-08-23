Showers and storms this afternoon | Active weather this weekend

Happy Friday! After a mostly quiet first half of the day, scattered showers and storms will spark this afternoon. Some storms could be strong, including locally heavy rain and lightning. The rain should fizzle out after sunset. Tonight will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will dwindle into the low 70s.
A wet weekend awaits us. A front to our north will stall over the Tennessee Valley this weekend. Showers and storms will mainly occur during the afternoon, so it won't rain all day. If you have outdoor plans, the earlier the better. We could see more rain coverage on Sunday.
The start of the workweek looks soggy, and Monday could hold a threat for flooding as more rain is expected on an already saturated ground. Much needed rain continues Tuesday, and the rest of the upcoming work week looks dry.
