Scattered storm chances this afternoon and more this weekend

While it will be cooler than previous days this week, it will still be a very warm and muggy day across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures today could climb near 90-degrees and feels like temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 90s. We will stay dry through the morning today with mostly cloudy skies but by the lunchtime we will start to see some isolated storms fire up. By the mid-afternoon storms will become wider spread and become stronger. Storms this afternoon could potentially be strong bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The heavy rainfall could lead to some localized flooding as well. If you are planning on heading out to the football games tonight, make sure you have your umbrella and the 48 First Alert Weather App downloaded.