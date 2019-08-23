Huntsville City Council fails to override mayor’s veto on pay raise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council failed to override Mayor Tommy Battle’s veto of a mayoral pay raise. But the process could just be starting over.
Two weeks ago, the council passed a roughly $40,000 pay bump for the office of mayor.
It wouldn’t have taken effect until after the 2020 election, but Battle vetoed the measure, saying he’s happy with his salary.
Thursday night, the council voted to uphold his veto. But that isn’t the end of it.
Council president Devyn Keith has put the whole issue back on the agenda again in three weeks.
The new motion would give the office of mayor that $40,000 pay bump. This measure would have been voted on Thursday, but councilwoman Jennie Robinson voted to postpone it.
Keith says the pay raise is about creating an opportunity and incentive for lower income residents to run for office.
Battle says he doesn’t know if he’ll veto this new measure, but his spokesman says he will be running again in 2020. This means he would benefit from the pay raise if he wins.
