Florence grandmother survives falling limb, saves 3 children

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Grandmas are the best, right!
A Florence grandma named Jackie Gregg from the our partners at the Times Daily is being hailed a hero!
She says she was watching her grandchildren a few weeks ago. They were in the backyard about to jump on a swing that was hanging from a huge tree limb.
As she began to push the swing, the tree limb snapped. Grandma Jackie managed to get her body over the children, protecting them from the tree limb!
The tree limb fell on her knocking her out. She suffered a double concussion, broken ribs and ankle.
Thankfully the kids are okay and one heroic grandma is on the mend!
Read more at Times Daily.
