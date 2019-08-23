Crews conducting water search at Riverfront Park in Sheffield

COLBERT COUNTY (WAFF) - Police in Sheffield tell us they are searching for a person who disappeared in the Tennessee River at Riverfront Park early Friday.
Crews say they got a call around 3 a.m. that a man was scene jumping into the water off of the dock but never resurfaced.
Witnesses say the man told them he was attempting to swim across the river. When authorities arrived on the scene they found a license for a man named Robert O’Neal.
They believe O’Neal could be the person that went missing in the water. Right now their asking anyone watching who knows Robert O’Neal to locate his whereabouts and contact Sheffield Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.