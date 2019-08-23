Buffet’s score still not golden: Your August 23rd, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Golden Corral on University Drive in Huntsville bombed it’s inspection back in June, and you were talking about it on social media for days. Now, they’ve had another chance. But, their updated score isn’t much better. The buffet earned a 72 back in June. In August, the new score reached 79. Inspectors found a dirty ice machine and several foods being held at the wrong temperature.