Buffet’s score still not golden: Your August 23rd, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Golden Corral on University Drive in Huntsville bombed it’s inspection back in June, and you were talking about it on social media for days. Now, they’ve had another chance. But, their updated score isn’t much better. The buffet earned a 72 back in June. In August, the new score reached 79. Inspectors found a dirty ice machine and several foods being held at the wrong temperature.
Elsewhere in Madison County, we had another repeat customer on the Kitchen Cops Trouble Spots list from June - the Oasis Jerk Center. It scored an 82 back then. It fell 2 points to 80 this month. Inspectors found more food temperature problems and flies in the building.
The Longhorn Steakhouse at University Drive and Perimeter Parkway scored an 85 because of dirty dishes, a dirty ice machine and food temperature issues.
More reports from the Shoals, Limestone and Morgan Counties, after this video:
The lowest score in northwest Alabama belongs to another frequent flyer on K-Cops: The Jack’s on Highway 43 in Russellville. We documented their problems earlier this year, and a turnaround a few weeks later. The August score is in, and the score has fallen again. It earned a 75 due to improper chemical storage, flies in the building, missing test strips and foods at the wrong temperature.
In Florence, Casa Mexicana on Mall Drive is written up for pests in the kitchen and missing sanitizer in the dishwasher. Those problems were both fixed by a followup inspection but the 88 score stands.
Curtis Restaurant on Highway 43 gets an 87 because of a dirty can opener.
And Qian Ting on North Pine Street in Florence gets an 88 because of problems with the refrigerator and dishwasher.
More scores, including raw info from the inspectors, after this video:
The Popeye’s on Highway 72 in Athens gets an 82 because of flies, dirty pans stored with clean ones, missing paper towels at the sink and dirty drink nozzles.
The S&Z Supermarket on Shaw Road gets a 77 due to a dirty grease can and foods at the wrong temperature.
The Dunkin’ Donuts on 6th Avenue in Decatur gets an 84 because of chemicals stored over bagels and a dirty can opener.
