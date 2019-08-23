Body found in Tennessee River in Florence area

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police are investigating a dead body found in the Tennessee River Thursday evening.
Police say they got a call at about 6:20 p.m. that a fisherman at McFarland Park spotted a body floating in the water.
A deceased male was pulled from the water. Investigators have not yet identified him.
Police say he is a white male between 30 and 50 years old with brown hair. He was wearing glasses, a T-shirt, gym shorts, and New balance sneakers.
They say he may have had surgery recently because he had ACE-style bandage on his right leg.
His cause of death is not yet known.
Anyone who may know who this is or has information on a missing person is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.