USDA: Washing raw chicken puts you at risk of foodborne illness

U.S. (WTOC) - The government has a new warning out that has some people skeptical.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service says don’t wash or rinse raw poultry. They say people are putting themselves at risk of illness by doing so.
Studies show that washing raw poultry in the sink can lead to cross-contamination, which can allow bacteria to spread to other surfaces and foods.
USDA Food Safety officials say people should prepare every other ingredient first, then focus on the chicken. After that’s done, wipe down anything the chicken came in contact with.
