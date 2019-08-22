Owner says teens, metal scrappers, paranormal thrill-seekers breaking into old Fayetteville hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - An old hospital in Fayetteville is getting visitors for all the wrong reasons.
Jamie Tipton, owner of the shuttered Lincoln Regional Hospital, said metal scrappers, paranormal investigators and thrill seeking teenagers are descending on his property and breaking in almost daily.
The hospital closed down in 2001 and Tipton took possession in 2013.
In 2015, he allowed the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures show to film an episode at the site, and he said the exposure opened the flood gates for break-ins.
“If you board up all the doors, they break windows, if you board up all the windows they’ll push an air conditioner out and crawl through. They climb to the first floor and go to the second floor windows,” he said.
Tipton said he’s tried locking doors, welding doors, and even putting bars in the walkways. He said often times intruders come from out of town, and will get what they came for.
“If they show up with a whole bunch of people at once, they’re not going to drive home, they’re going to go in,” he said.
Tipton said he has wanted to renovate the property and turn it into a public resource of some kind, but planning, finances and logistics have gotten in the way.
Fletcher Smith lives just across the street from the hospital and said he’d like for Tipton to turn the building into a recreational facility for the youth.
“They can do ACT training in that center, they could do SAT training,” Smith said.
"I think that the only way you're going to change the environment is to change the mindset of the youth."
Fayetteville Mayor Michael Whisenant said the planning department does want Tipton to do something with the building, and called it an eye sore.
He said the city would be receptive to something akin to Lowe Mill, an arts venue in Huntsville.
