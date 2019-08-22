MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Calling all cat owners! Today is National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day!
Studies show that nearly 80% of dogs receive veterinary care, but only about 50% of cats do.
“A lot of people have this misconception that cats are actually very self-sufficient and that they don’t need routine veterinary care as a dog does,” says Dr. Stephanie Gandy, owner of and veterinarian at Catisfaction Cat Clinic. “While that’s true, they are a little more self-sufficient than a dog is at times, they still need routine care because they are absolutely fantastic at hiding signs of illness.”
One way to tell if something’s not right, Dr. Gandy says, is to look for any deviations from a normal routine, such as a change in appetite or attitude. That’s how Athens resident Lori Tenhopen later found out her cat had kidney disease.
“She really didn’t show signs at home. I just brought her in because she just wasn’t snuggling the same way,” says Tenhopen.
To be safe, it’s best to have your cat checked on a regular basis.
“You may not know that they’re sick before something really major is going on, so we will recommend and see most of our clients every six months for routine wellness examinations," says Dr. Gandy.
“We know, and we understand that your cat does not like getting in the car... But at the end of the day, we only have our fur babies for a very short amount of time, and a lot of things can happen in that time... So, get them in to the veterinarian. Let us get our hands on them. Let us be an advocate and help you be the best cat owner that you can be, and our goal is to try to make it as positive of an experience as we possibly can.”
