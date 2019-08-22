National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day

“We know, and we understand that your cat does not like getting in the car... But at the end of the day, we only have our fur babies for a very short amount of time, and a lot of things can happen in that time... So, get them in to the veterinarian. Let us get our hands on them. Let us be an advocate and help you be the best cat owner that you can be, and our goal is to try to make it as positive of an experience as we possibly can.”