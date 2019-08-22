More heat and humidity today with afternoon storms

Another warm and muggy morning out there today as temperatures are lingering into the low to mid 70s. There are a few lingering clouds, but we are dry after a few showers late yesterday.
There is a much better chance at storms for everyone across the Tennessee Valley later this afternoon and we will see increasing chances all the way into the weekend. Today will once again be hot and muggy with temperatures back into the low to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures this afternoon will likely make it back near 100-degrees. We should see a little more cloud cover later this afternoon than what we have seen so far this week and then isolated storms will fire up sometime after 1 or 2pm. Storms do have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.
Our storm chances will pick up as we move into the weekend, but the good news is it should cool things down a bit as we move through the weekend. High temperatures will only be into the mid-80s for much of the weekend despite high humidity. The next week looks to stay mostly cool too as temperatures will be into the mid-80s through at least the end of next week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.