More heat and humidity today with afternoon storms

There is a much better chance at storms for everyone across the Tennessee Valley later this afternoon and we will see increasing chances all the way into the weekend. Today will once again be hot and muggy with temperatures back into the low to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures this afternoon will likely make it back near 100-degrees. We should see a little more cloud cover later this afternoon than what we have seen so far this week and then isolated storms will fire up sometime after 1 or 2pm. Storms do have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.