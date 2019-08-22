Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely to be indicted

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will be indicted before noon according to a spokesman for his own office.
The website for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has been offline since Thursday morning.
Blakely was named in an ethics investigation in October 2018. A commission spokesman stated there was probable cause Blakely violated the Alabama Ethics Act. The details of the investigation were not released at the time. The case was referred to the Alabama attorney general’s office.
Blakely was sworn in as Sheriff of Limestone County in 1983 and was elected to his tenth term in 2018. Blakely worked as an Alabama State Trooper from 1972 to 1983.
