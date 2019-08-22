Land Trust expanding preservation area on Chapman Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Land Trust of North Alabama is expanding its Chapman Mountain preservation area by 86 acres.
The area is near Alabama A&M and downtown Huntsville.
This brings the total uninterrupted acreage to approximately 650.
Officials say the new area will be used for new public trails and nature preservation.
The total purchase price for this 86 acre property is $280,000. Individual donors from throughout the community contributed a little over $80,000. Since this property includes an essential piece of the Greenway Master Plan, the city of Huntsville pledged to contribute $100,000. Land Trust will add the remaining approximately $100,000 needed from their land acquisition fund to complete the purchase.
