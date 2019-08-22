Huntsville police arrest suspect in connection with Evangel Circle murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police arrested 19-year-old Isiah Mathew Fashold man “in relation to” the murder investigation on Evangel Circle.
Huntsville Police did not reveal what Fashold is being charged with.
The investigation started after a man was found dead in West Huntsville Sunday morning.
Police responded to a report of a dead body in the 4400-block of Evangel Circle around 7 a.m.
Police say the body of Hans-Jürgen Fischer, 61, was found on the property where they responded.
