Huntsville police arrest suspect in connection with Evangel Circle murder
Isiah Mathew Fashold
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 22, 2019 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 1:52 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police arrested 19-year-old Isiah Mathew Fashold man “in relation to” the murder investigation on Evangel Circle.

Huntsville Police did not reveal what Fashold is being charged with.

The investigation started after a man was found dead in West Huntsville Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a dead body in the 4400-block of Evangel Circle around 7 a.m.

Police say the body of Hans-Jürgen Fischer, 61, was found on the property where they responded.

