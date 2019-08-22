Crime Stoppers: 3 sought after unlocked cars burglarized at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three car burglars were caught in the act on camera. Now, Huntsville police need help identifying them.
It happened on Aug. 3 at Brookhaven Apartments on Fairview Farm Way. Police say three males walked around the parking lot pulling on car door handles until they found ones that were unlocked. Police say several cars were rifled through.
If you know anything about this or the individuals, please call Huntsville Ara Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
