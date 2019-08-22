Crime Stoppers: 3 sought after unlocked cars burglarized at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police are looking for the people who rifled through unlocked vehicles around Brookhaven Apartments on Aug. 3, 2019. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 21, 2019 at 7:53 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 7:53 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three car burglars were caught in the act on camera. Now, Huntsville police need help identifying them.

It happened on Aug. 3 at Brookhaven Apartments on Fairview Farm Way. Police say three males walked around the parking lot pulling on car door handles until they found ones that were unlocked. Police say several cars were rifled through.

If you know anything about this or the individuals, please call Huntsville Ara Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.

