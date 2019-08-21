Tuscumbia officer on leave after viral video

By Mike Brown and Levi Harvey | August 21, 2019 at 11:34 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 11:38 AM

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia’s Chief of Police confirms that an officer from his department is on leave after a viral video filmed in town on Saturday night.

Chief Tony Logan didn’t identify the officer, but confirmed there is an internal investigation underway.

“The Tuscumbia Police Department was made aware of an incident that took place late Saturday night involving a Tuscumbia police officer and a citizen at an apartment complex in Tuscumbia. The department has began the process of an internal investigation into the situation. Protection our our citizens as well as our employees is paramount as we conduct our sworn duties. Following the conclusion of the investigation further information may be made available next week. The officer involved is now on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.”
Tony Logan, Tuscumbia Chief of Police

The video was shot by a man named Ryan Williams.

It begins with a man claiming to be an off duty Tuscumbia Police Officer asking Williams for identification. Williams is in the driver’s seat of a parked car. The officer claims he was walking his dog when he saw Williams’ car driving recklessly. Williams claims he’d been sitting in the parked car, and it was not in motion.

At one point, the off duty officer appears to motion to his hip, and Williams asks why he is being threatened with a gun. The officer confirms he is armed, and a gun is then clearly visible in his right hand, pointed at the ground.

Other Tuscumbia officers arrive on the scene as Williams continues to ask the officer why he’s pulled a gun. At one point the off duty officer says “you don’t live here and you’ve got no right to be here”. The officer says he unholstered his weapon because he “didn’t want to get blindsided”. Williams asks for another officer to come over and deescalate the situation as the video cuts off. It’s unclear how the situation resolved. Williams was not charged with any crime.

