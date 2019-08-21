Tuscumbia officer on leave after viral video

Other Tuscumbia officers arrive on the scene as Williams continues to ask the officer why he’s pulled a gun. At one point the off duty officer says “you don’t live here and you’ve got no right to be here”. The officer says he unholstered his weapon because he “didn’t want to get blindsided”. Williams asks for another officer to come over and deescalate the situation as the video cuts off. It’s unclear how the situation resolved. Williams was not charged with any crime.