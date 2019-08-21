Tuscumbia officer on leave after viral video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia’s Chief of Police confirms that an officer from his department is on leave after a viral video filmed in town on Saturday night.
Chief Tony Logan didn’t identify the officer, but confirmed there is an internal investigation underway.
The video was shot by a man named Ryan Williams.
It begins with a man claiming to be an off duty Tuscumbia Police Officer asking Williams for identification. Williams is in the driver’s seat of a parked car. The officer claims he was walking his dog when he saw Williams’ car driving recklessly. Williams claims he’d been sitting in the parked car, and it was not in motion.
At one point, the off duty officer appears to motion to his hip, and Williams asks why he is being threatened with a gun. The officer confirms he is armed, and a gun is then clearly visible in his right hand, pointed at the ground.
Other Tuscumbia officers arrive on the scene as Williams continues to ask the officer why he’s pulled a gun. At one point the off duty officer says “you don’t live here and you’ve got no right to be here”. The officer says he unholstered his weapon because he “didn’t want to get blindsided”. Williams asks for another officer to come over and deescalate the situation as the video cuts off. It’s unclear how the situation resolved. Williams was not charged with any crime.
