Trash Pandas stadium construction moving along

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The first Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball game is 239 days away, but WAFF 48 News went on an exclusive tour of the stadium with the company’s CEO, and the stadium is on track to be ready in less than 150 days.
On Sept. 16, the grass will be installed.
“The stadium will be substantially completed on January the 20th and we expect to be moving in that day,” said CEO Ralph Nelson.
Ralph Nelson took WAFF on an exclusive tour of the stadium where more than 7,000 fans will be able to watch the Trash Pandas play.
“Sixteen luxury suites, plus a party suite, we also have two party decks that have room for about 150. We have four concourse suites that have 25 or more people in them, we have about 5,000 seats and we have one thousand people that will come in on a standing room basis and either be in the Rick porch or the berm area,” said Nelson.
We talked with baseball fans and the owner of Champs Sportcards who says the team already has a following with fans knowing some of their best players.
“People are excited about the prospects. People around here come in here looking for Joe Adell cards and Jordan Adams and Brandon Marsh. These guys already have thousand-dollar cards in the market so it’s a neat thing,” said Brooks Bryant.
“Just an exciting time for us. No community that anybody I know of has ever seen a minor league team be accepted in the community like it has in North Alabama for the Trash Pandas,” said Nelson.
There’s a lot of excitement about the Trash Pandas stadium and the team getting ready to take the field, in fact the stadium name will be announced within the next two weeks and I’m told it’s an international company.
