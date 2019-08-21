1st marijuana THC extraction arrests made in Marshall County

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - The sheriff’s office has announced a first-of-its-kind drug bust in Marshall County.
On Tuesday, Marshall County deputies went to an address on Old Union Road in Grant to serve a medical pickup on someone for substance abuse. Deputies say when they arrived there was an overwhelming odor of raw marijuana throughout the house.
They said they found an indoor grow operation in a bedroom, and appropriately 12 marijuana plants were recovered.
Deputies say a further search of the residence reveled the offenders were extracting THC from raw marijuana, which qualifies as a manufacturing case in Alabama.
“To our knowledge this is the first case of this type in Marshall County history,” Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said in a news release.
Items seized were components used to manufacture, marijuana, scales, pipes and two firearms.
Three people were at the residence at the time. Heather Brook York, 27, of Grant, Jarrod Blake Geckles, 24, of Guntersville, and Andrew Ray Register, 24, of Florida. All three were charged with first-degree manufacturing, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
No bond has been set at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.