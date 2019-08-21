New Hope Elementary coach uses “trick shot” to encourage reading

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A coach at New Hope Elementary showed off his skills on the basketball court, in hopes of inspiring reading among his students.
Coach Zach Brock posted a video on Facebook, showing him on the court with the kids. In the video, he makes a deal with the students that if he makes the trick shot, they will read as many books as possible that school year.
Coach Brock says he has made a handful of shots like these in the past. He says the faculty at the school has decided to put a focus on reading this year, and he was asked to make this video in support of that initiative.
Believe it or not, the shot was done in one take!
