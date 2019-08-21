INSIDE LOOK: Decatur firefighters work to beat the heat

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this week, Decatur Fire and Rescue officials had to send one of their own firefighters to the emergency room for heat exhaustion after battling a blaze.
However, fire chief Anthony Grande says they have measures in place to help prevent exhaustion and help cool down firemen.
“You’ve got to acclimate yourself to it. You’ve got to get out in the weather and do some type of activity whether it’s exercise, walking or running,” battalion chief Ashley English said.
English says his firefighters train daily because no matter the heat, they fight fires whenever they’re called.
“We don’t have the opportunity to decide when we’re going to work and when we’re not going to work in the heat. It’s just a moments notice," English continued.
Firefighters work in 500 to 600 degree temperatures battling fires, however when they’re on scene, they have a rehab trailer to help out.
“We have two misting fans, so that when our firemen come out of a fire we can bring their core temperature down slowly. We don’t shock their body systems by bringing it down too fast," English said.
WAFF 48′s Jenna Rae put on the gear and felt the burn.
