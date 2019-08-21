Huntsville City Schools to make weekly bus route changes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting this week, Apple Bus Co. will be updating Huntsville City Schools bus routes weekly to incorporate changes.
All route changes will take effect on Wednesday of each week.
You can check the school bus routes map at www.huntsvillecityschools.org/busroutes each Tuesday after 6 p.m. for the latest updates and learn how any changes may affect your child’s pickup or drop-off times.
More information about bus transportation is available at www.HuntsvilleCitySchools.org/transportation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.