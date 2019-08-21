Hot again with spotty storms this afternoon

Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with the heat index again above 100 degrees, some pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and will stick around through sunset.
Passing clouds will linger Wednesday night with lows staying in the 70s. Temps will “cool” slightly into the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday but the humidity will remain in place, scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely both afternoons to round out the workweek.
The weekend is trending below average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, more chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to monitor the threat for flooding through the weekend, check back for updates.
