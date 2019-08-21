As home shopping rises, beware online schemes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nowadays, a click can find you your dream home. But now folks have to take extra care that it doesn’t lead them down the road to a nightmare.
“All of it’s fake and phony, but it’s heartbreaking for the consumer because we have no control over it,” says Genny Williams.
She’s talking about schemes where thieves steal pictures of a house for sale or rent and create their own listing with *their own* contact information on websites like Craigslist or Zillow.
“And they put an unbelievable price on it,” Williams said.
When someone is interested, the person with the fake posting will avoid meeting in person.
“It’s always an excuse of ‘I can’t get there’, ‘running behind’, ‘I’m with my kids doing this, but the key is here, just wire the money, everything will be fine,” Williams said.
And after they get that first payment, they’re gone.
“We live in a world of Venmo where we shoot people money all the time and it’s not a big deal. And we also live in a world of Airbnb and VRBO where we don’t know these people, but we feel like we do,” Williams said.
The best way to make sure you’re getting the keys to your own paradise is to talk to a live person.
“Because people have a much greater chance of scamming or taking advantage of you through chats and email,” Williams said.
You should also check out other listings in the neighborhood and compare the prices, and call an expert to weigh in and check it out for you.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.