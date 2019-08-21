Florence native named Aggies 12th man

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence now has the distinction of being home to a 12th man.
Braden White, a former Florence Falcons player and walk-on at Texas A&M, was named the Aggies’ 12th man Tuesday. The 12th man a long standing tradition in the Aggies program, and the junior linebacker was named to the honor by head coach Jimbo Fisher.
White played in 18 games over the last two seasons, mainly on special teams. He was named the defensive scout MVP following the 2016 season when he red-shirted, and following last season he was named the program’s top conditioned athlete.
The Aggies’ 12th man tradition originates from student E. King Gill coming out of the stands to suit up and stand ready on the sidelines during injury-prone A&M’s upset of Centre College in the Dixie Classic to cap the 1921 season.
Braden has already graduated as well with a degree in business.
