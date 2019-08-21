Custodian receives $5K as employee of the year at Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - School custodians work hard so your children have a clean learning environment, but it’s probably not a job you think about often.
A custodian at James Clemons High School says the secret to her job, is love. Her passion earned her a big payout.
Yesy Gonzalez has earned the title of staff member of the year for all of Madison City Schools. With that recognition came a big check for $5,000.
“I was very surprised because we have a lot of hard-working people who work for the system and just to be me that wins I’m still in shock, I’m still shaken about it,” said Gonzalez.
The school’s mascot is the Jets, but Gonzalez isn’t planning to take a trip with the money.
“I need to buy my mother a tombstone. She passed away a little more than a year ago and that’s my plan, to spend the money,” said Gonzalez.
The assistant principal at James Clemens says Gonzalez may have lost her mom, but everyone at the school views her as family.
“She is more than just a custodian. She’s more than just a staff member here, she’s family. This is more than a job for Yesy, this is her passion. Her passion is not just for kids, it’s for people,” said Jennifer Flanagan.
Yesy’s job may not be glamorous, but she takes pride knowing when students walk these halls or sit at these tables, everything is neat and clean.
“They always compliment how clean our school is and that’s what makes me happy to see how people react when they come to our school. The secret is do everything with love, with your heart and work hard,” said Gonzalez.
Yesy Gonzalez has earned the title staff member of the year twice at James Clemens High School, but this is the first year she’s earned that title and the $5,000 check at the district level.
