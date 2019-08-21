Couple charged in deadly July boat crash

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine patrol Division has arrested and charged two people in a deadly boating accident that happened on July 4th on Smith Lake.
Nick Bowling Suggs and Jodi Wallace Suggs both of Decatur are charged with criminally negligent homicide. 26-year-old Kelsey Starling of Troy was killed in the crash in Rock Creek. The Winston County Grand Jury handed down charges against the Suggs this week.
William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur, was booked into the Winston County Jail on a charge of Boating Under the Influence. Four other passengers on the Mastercraft were transported for medical attention.
Rescue crews have been searching the waters of Smith Lake since Starling’s disappearance. So far, her body has not been recovered.
