Rain chances increasing at week’s end

Temperatures stay in the lower 90s with humid conditions for Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy with widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall back below average for Friday with highs in the middle 80s, but this comes at the expense of increasing chances for rain and storms. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon with locally heavy rainfall possible.
The weekend forecast is looking wet with just a few dry hours. Widespread rain showers and storms will be likely both Saturday and Sunday. Some of these storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding may be possible, especially on street and roadways.
The long-term models continue to indicate a brief cooldown in the near future with temps staying below average heading into September.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.