Another very hot day today with afternoon storms

The broken record of continued heat and humidity weather continues today as we will continue our stretch of higher than 100-degree feels like temperatures. Heat advisories are once again possible for much of the Valley this afternoon and evening. While air temperatures will be a degree or two cooler this afternoon the humidity will be higher which means our heat index will likely climb back above 100-degrees by this afternoon. Some spots may get as high as 108-degrees again this afternoon. We do have a small chance at an isolated storm or two today, but the best chances will be to the south of the Tennessee River and most likely closer to Birmingham during the afternoon. There is a better chance of storms here in the Valley after sunset.