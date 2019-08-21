AHSAA approves play clock moving to 40 seconds this season

“To have a more consistent pace of play in games,” said AHSAA director of officials Mark Jones. “We had some games last year where the ball was marked ready to play in 12 seconds after a play was dead, we had some games a couple of 30 seconds. So this creates a consistent pace of play for each game and give steams that want to run a hurry up offense. If they run right up the middle and the umpire gets the ball down and were set and ready to go, they can run that play that quickly.”