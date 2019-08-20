Zombie School Bus races almost end in tragedy

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Terrifying video from the Sportsdrome Speedway in Clarksville shows a runaway school bus barreling straight for a toddler.
But thanks to a chain-link fence, tragedy was averted.
It happened during the Zombie School Bus races over the weekend.
Nobody was hit, but the man behind the wheel, Mike Gibson, told WAVE 3 News that hot oil got on some of the people standing close to the fence.
Gibson said all of the safety barriers in place to protect fans worked just as they should have.
"We put on a show," Gibson said. "The idea is to flip a bus, to crash a bus, and more people want to see that kind of thing."
Saturday's school bus race at the Sportsdrome was dramatic. Gibson said he lost control when the steering broke, causing the bus to crash into a guard rail. It stopped just feet away from fans, including a toddler.
"The catch fence did it's job, it caught the bus, stopped the bus, so the bus stopped just short of getting into the bleachers," he said.
Gibson said the young fan should have been seated, but he's glad no one was hurt. Following the crash, the audience stood and cheered. Gibson said they were riled up and ready for more.
"We enjoy our race fans, we enjoy our crowds, people, our sponsors, we just want everyone to come out and have a good time," he said. "When it all comes down to it, you know, we're in the entertainment business, and our job is to keep everyone safe."
EMS checked out those fans who were splashed with oil. They all refused to be taken away for further care, so the show continued.
"Everything went well, you know?" Gibson said. "Then we flipped a bus. So another bus got flipped, so everybody got a bonus. They got one in the wall and the one that got flipped."
An officer was already on site, and there was no need for additional police, Gibson said.
Sportsdrome has another school bus race scheduled for Oct. 5, in part to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
