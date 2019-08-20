Traffic light, trees, power lines down after storm

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - More than 8,000 customers were sweating it out, without power, after a thunderstorm rolled through Decatur on Monday.
Trees and limbs were reported down throughout southwest Decatur.
Decatur Utilities tell us, at one point, workers were handling outages for about 31 % of its customers.
The company worked well into the night restoring power to those customers.
An update early this morning showed almost all Decatur Utilities customers had power.
