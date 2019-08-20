Three Springs: Juveniles to be relocated ‘this week’

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The clock is ticking and juvenile teenagers are packing.
Monday a representative for Sequel TSI (the company that owns the Three Springs Detention Facility in Madison) sent a statement that read in part:
“Sequel Youth and Family Services today announced plans to relocate 51 students from Sequel TSI Madison to other residences throughout Alabama this week. Sequel is working with Alabama’s Department of Youth Services and Department of Human Resources to ensure a safe and systematic transition.”
The announcement is the first time a representative from the company has acknowledged the facility is moving juveniles under its care.
The representative declined to give a timeline on the move out. If the facility is still in operation by Thursday, August 22, it will be in violation of Madison city law.
The Madison City Council pulled the business of the facility last week after a series of high profile escapes, and gave a seven day deadline. Two Three Springs escapees are currently facing charges for the murder of a construction worker.
The representative also declined to comment on where the 51 juveniles would be moved, and if the company plans to take the issue to court.
Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel said a judge could order a temporary restraining order, allowing the facility to continue operating for the time being.
He said a “TRO” would buy the company time to pursue a full reinstatement of the license.
Madison resident Marshall Young said he’s looking for the facility to leave as soon as possible. His home is separated from the facility by a thin tree line and a wooden fence, and he said noise and safety are regular concerns.
Young said one day his neighbor was visiting, and yelled at the juveniles.
“One of the kids over there hollers back I’ll come over there and kill you. And I’m like that’s my neighbor at my house that won’t be here when they come to do that. If one of those guys is still mad and remembers that, then they’re coming right here," he said.
The City of Madison sent a statement reading:
“The City Council’s revocation of Sequel’s business license took immediate effect last Wednesday night. The Mayor, City Attorney’s Office, and Police Department are evaluating all options to enforce the City Council’s decision. The Police Department is maintaining established procedures pertaining to the facility.”
Sequel’s full statement:
Sequel Youth and Family Services today announced plans to relocate 51 students from Sequel TSI Madison to other residences throughout Alabama this week. Sequel is working with Alabama’s Department of Youth Services and Department of Human Resources to ensure a safe and systematic transition.
“Our highest priority is ensuring our students receive the attention, care and services they deserve,” Sequel CEO Chris Roussos said. “These kids have already had to face a lot of challenges. We are working closely with the state to ensure as smooth a process as possible given the seven-day timeframe provided by the Madison City Council.”
Sequel has had a longstanding commitment to the state of Alabama. The organization employs more than 250 staff in Alabama, and has worked with youth in the state since 1996. Sequel has operated the TSI Madison program since 2009, and the facility has been part of the community for more than two decades.
