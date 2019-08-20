StroudStrong: WAFF 48′s Allen Stroud talks cancer treatment, going bald

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We at WAFF 48 News want to update you on a story that’s very close to our hearts.
WAFF 48 reporter Allen Stroud has been fighting for his life against stage 4 lung cancer. Many viewers have been following his journey, hoping for a great recovery, as has everyone at the station.
On Tuesday, Allen took us along as he went in for a MRI at Huntsville Hospital’s Medical Mall. Before that, he stropped by the barbershop in preparation for a pivotal checkup at Vanderbilt.
The barber took every last strand of hair that Allen’s chemo didn’t. He says he doesn’t mind, and it;s the first time he’s been bald since he was a kid.
“So this morning I went bald, which is the first time I think my head has looked like this probably since 1988 or ’89. It’s been a long time, when I was a baby basically. So it really didn’t shock me that much. It feels great,” Allen said. “I just felt like it was time. Let’s go ahead and get it over with. And when it grows back, it grows back evenly. It may even grow back light blond like when I was a kid, curly, who knows?”
On Wednesday, doctors at Vanderbilt will perform a CT scan to look at the tumors in his lungs and determine what’s next.
Allen says it’s been a roller coaster summer. His first treatment didn’t work as well as doctors had hoped, so in July he started a new round of treatments as part of a clinical trial. And that trial is making a major difference.
“I have a pill, a trial pill. That’s what makes it the trial that I take every Wednesday. so there is something going on. There is treatment every week,” he said,
“I’ve noticed a big difference, feeling more energy, and back to more normal activity. It’s been a 180 for me,” said Allen.
Allen says he is grateful for every message, card and letter sent to him.
Everyone at WAFF 48 continues keeping Allen in our thoughts and prayers.
Allen appreciates the same from all of our viewers, as we all remain #StroudStrong.
