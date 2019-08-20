Heat advisory in effect

A heat advisory remains in place for most of the Tennessee Valley through 9 p.m. Skies will stay partly cloudy this evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the low to middle 70s. Some patchy fog will be near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys. Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with the heat index again above 100 degrees. Some pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and will stick around through sunset. Passing clouds will linger Wednesday night with lows staying in the 70s.
Temps will cool slightly into the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday but the humidity will remain in place. Scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely both afternoons to round out the work week.
The weekend is trending below average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. More chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday.
