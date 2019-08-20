All clear given at LSU after reports of armed intruder on campus; no shots fired or injuries reported

Law enforcement on scene after LSU reported an armed intruder at Coates Hall. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | August 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 4:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials gave the all clear on campus just minutes before 5 p.m. after reports came in hours earlier of an armed intruder on campus at Coates Hall.

As of around 4:30 p.m., LSU school officials advised anyone in the Quad area should remain sheltered in place. Those inside the Student Union, who were on lockdown, were told they could leave. All other areas of campus may return to normal operations, officials advise.

The school sent the initial text alert out just minutes before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 that an armed intruder was in Coates Hall. The building was immediately evacuated and those in the building were advised to run, hide, or fight.

No armed individual was found, officials say.

There have also been no reports at this time of any shots fired or any injuries.

(Source: LSU)

