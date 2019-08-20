Potential bank robbery foiled in Florence, man arrested

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Quick thinking by a bank employee in Florence led to a potential robbery being foiled.
The incident happened at the Listerhill Credit Union location on College Street.
Florence police say they had been getting multiple reports of someone trying to get into local banks, wearing a disguise. In those reports, the person was either locked out or entered and left without contacting employees.
An employee at Listerhill noticed a man standing in line, wearing all black clothing, a fake Santa Claus-type beard, and a mask. That’s when the employee activated a “hold-up” alarm.
Police responded to the scene and took 21-year-old Keenan Randle into custody. Although he didn’t have a weapon, he was charged with robbery after he was found with a note that demanded money.
Florence police say this is a perfect example of the saying “If you see something, say something.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.