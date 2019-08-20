1 injured in suspected shootout in NW Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say someone was shot on Valleydale Road Monday evening.
Police responded to the 3700 block around 5:30 p.m. Officers say they found a vehicle and several shell casings in the roadway. Evidence suggested that at least two people were shooting at each other, according to police.
While officers were investigating the scene on Vallydale Road, they received a second call of a gunshot victim at a residence on Scottdale Court. Officers say the victim had run from the scene on Vallydale Road to Scottdale Court where he asked for assistance.
The victim had a gunshot wound to his leg/ankle and was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.
No arrests have been announced.
The investigation is ongoing.
