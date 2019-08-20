Massive gator spotted taking stroll near N.C. overpass

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll near a busy Wilmington overpass Tuesday morning.
In a Twitter post, the Wilmington Police Department said the gator was spotted near McRae Street and Cornelius Harnett Drive just under the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway overpass.
In one of the pictures, the gator can be seen taking a break in the shade from the overpass.
Police temporarily closed McRae Street until the gator managed to lumber back into nearby Smith Creek.
The roadway is now open.
